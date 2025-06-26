 Skip to main content
27.06.2025
Friday, 27 June 2025

Orban calls on Von der Leyen to stop interfering in Hungarian internal affairs, amid gay pride row

World

26.06.2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to stop interfering in domestic politics of EU member states.

The comment comes after Von der Leyen demanded that Hungary allows the holding of a gay pride event. Hungary does not allow the gathering in line with its law that protects children from being exposed to public nudity and other deviant behavior.

EU has no role in the internal affairs of the member states and of their implementation of the laws. It would be better for it to focus on urgent challenges such as the energy crisis and the decline in competitiveness, the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

