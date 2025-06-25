Mickoski: measures to help young entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced two new economic measures meant to boost small companies.

We provide 7,000 EUR per applicant, and for persons under 29 years, who are self-employed, we will provide 10,000 EUR in grants. For two applicants who team up to create a business, the grant will be between 14 and 20 thousand EUR. This is very important for young entrepreneurs who want to start businesses. The second measure will cover over 1,700 individuals through assistance for growing of companies, the Prime Minister said during a rally in Prilep.