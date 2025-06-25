 Skip to main content
26.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 26 June 2025

Mickoski: measures to help young entrepreneurs

Economy

25.06.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced two new economic measures meant to boost small companies.

We provide 7,000 EUR per applicant, and for persons under 29 years, who are self-employed, we will provide 10,000 EUR in grants. For two applicants who team up to create a business, the grant will be between 14 and 20 thousand EUR. This is very important for young entrepreneurs who want to start businesses. The second measure will cover over 1,700 individuals through assistance for growing of companies, the Prime Minister said during a rally in Prilep.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 24.06.2025
Mickoski: we are discussing additional projects with the United Kingdom
Macedonia  | 24.06.2025
Nikoloski meets with top French officials and major companies
Macedonia  | 24.06.2025
Despite Bulgarian opposition, EU committee approves report that affirms Macedonian national identity