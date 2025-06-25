Nikoloski discussed air and railroad infrastructure with French Minister Tabaro

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with French Transportation Minister Philippe Tabaro in Paris.

We had an excellent meeting, and it was a great honor for me and the Macedonian Government to be received at such a high level. We have excellent cooperation that we are now expanding. We discussed air traffic cooperation – both our airports are now serviced by a French company. We also discussed expansion of cooperation in the railroad sector. I presented our plans for both corridors 10 and 8, where Macedonia is in a unique position. Corridor 8, which is of strategic importance for NATO, needs to be completed on both the eastern and western part, to connect us to Italy, Albania and Bulgaria, and to connect the Adriatic and the Ionian Sea with the Black Sea, Nikoloski said.

Regarding the major north-south Corridor 10 project, Nikoloski said that he presented plans to build a fast railroad track that will connect Greece’s ports with central Europe.

Minister Tabaro said that he is pleased with the meeting, and that possibility of cooperation with French companies in the area of railroad development. “We wish to cooperate with your country, to have economic cooperation that will also be friendly and aimed at establishing joint projects and sharing experiences”, said Minister Tabaro.