Mickoski: SDSM officials are involved in the marijuana scandal

A company owned by the son of a former SDSM branch chief in Novo Selo is involved in the marijuana scandal, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, discussing the recent massive raids in marijuana producing plants that were set up under the Zaev regime.

In the interest of the investigation I would not talk about this any further. But there is an official of the former government who is involved, a company in Novo Selo, said Mickoski.

Tens of tons of marijuana were seized in the raids in Skopje and in Strumica, after a smaller quantity was seized in Serbia. The suspicion is that companies, who were set up under Zaev to produce medicinal cannabis oil, were in fact producing marijuana that was dried and sold at the European black market.