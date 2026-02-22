 Skip to main content
VMRO: under Zaev, the judiciary was operating according to his political orders

Macedonia

22.02.2026

Under the Zaev regime, the judiciary was exposed to serious political pressures and verdicts were made not in accordance with the laws, but based on political orders, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

The ruling party is responding to recent new revelations about the work of the disgraced SPO office of prosecutors, as well as the attempt of one of the top SPO prosecutors Lence Ristoska, to run for chief state prosecutor.

The testimonies have raised serious questions about the independence of our judiciary. State prosecutors have an obligation to determine the facts, said Manasievski.

Prosecutor Lejla Kadriu, who was briefly part of the SPO, recently spoke how the office was completely coordinating its activities with SDSM, even allowing top SDSM officials like Zaev and Sekerinska to work from the SPO offices.

Former SPO prosecutor speaks out about the massive abuse of power in favor of SDSM

