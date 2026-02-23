Foreign Ministry urges Macedonian citizens in Mexico to leave the country

The Foreign Ministry called on Macedonian citizens who are in Mexico to promptly leave the country, amid growing violent confrontations between security forces and the narco cartels.

Due to the worsening security situation in the country, you should take the first available safe option to leave. We also suggest that our citizens postpone all planned non-essential travel to Mexico, the Ministry said in a statement, urging citizens in Mexico to contact the Ministry hotline and the Embassy in Washington if they are in need of assistance.

+389 75 268 736

[email protected]

+1 (202) 758-7798

[email protected]