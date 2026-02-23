 Skip to main content
23.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 23 February 2026

Foreign Ministry urges Macedonian citizens in Mexico to leave the country

Macedonia

23.02.2026

The Foreign Ministry called on Macedonian citizens who are in Mexico to promptly leave the country, amid growing violent confrontations between security forces and the narco cartels.

Due to the worsening security situation in the country, you should take the first available safe option to leave. We also suggest that our citizens postpone all planned non-essential travel to Mexico, the Ministry said in a statement, urging citizens in Mexico to contact the Ministry hotline and the Embassy in Washington if they are in need of assistance.
+389 75 268 736
[email protected]
+1 (202) 758-7798
[email protected]

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 22.02.2026
VMRO: under Zaev, the judiciary was operating according to his political orders
Macedonia  | 22.02.2026
Mickoski: SDSM officials are involved in the marijuana scandal
Macedonia  | 21.02.2026
Nikoloski: key section of the Corridor 8 highway will be completed by the end of 2029