Six out of 10 reviewed marijuana companies are having their licenses revoked

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu said that, out of ten companies who were given licenses to produce medicinal cannabis oil and are currently being reviewed, six are having their licenses revoked.

Of the ten companies processed so far, at least six are in the process of revokation of licenses. They did not meet the licensing criteria, Aliu said.

Under the Zaev regime, about four dozen companies were issued such licenses, often to people close to the Zaev business empire. After years of rumors that the industry is used to produce marijuana for the European black market, several companies were raided this month, and tens of tons of drugs were seized.