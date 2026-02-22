Amusement park in Skopje will be finished by mid 2027

Skopje will have a modern amusement park, for children and grown-ups, by mid 2027, said Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski. The old Luna Park has been abandoned for over a decade, when reconstruction work began but was dropped under the Zaev regime.

Finally, Skopje will have a new Luna Park, as I promised to the citizens. We are at the final stages of the bidding procedure. I hope that we will have a serious contractor and that we will cut the ribbon by June 2027, said Gjorgjievski.

Gjorgjievski also announced that, after the planned purchase of 100 new buses, with the help fo the central Government, the city will be able to provide more reliable lines to some more distant parts of the city, like Radisani and Gjorce Petrov, that will hopefully reduce use of individual cars.

The Mayor said that the contracting process for the BRT rapid bus transit project will begin in the second half of 2026. “We were able to unblock the process with EBRD. It required hard work over the pat three months. It is a serious project for the city that will resolve the traffic issues we have at the moment”, said Gjorgjievski.