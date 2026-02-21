Mickoski: Bulgaria will not be able to veto us under the model of gradual EU integration

If our country becomes part of the EU within the framework of gradual integration, a possibility that is raised in Brussels more and more frequently, Bulgaria will not be able to veto us, because we will formally be part of the Union, under the conditions of gradual integration, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. This latest idea, that was already raised by Albania and Serbia, would include quick membership of the Balkan countries and Ukraine in the EU without the full political rights, such as the veto power, and the meeting of the membership criteria will take place in a gradual process after the membership.

Bulgaria won’t be able to veto us. Formally we will be an EU member state, we will be at the table and our flag will wave in Brussels, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski pointed out that this type of membership would be conditioned only with the alignment of the foreign and defense policy and reforms needed in the rule of law. In the case of Macedonia, the conditions would likely also include changing the Constitution to include the Bulgarian minority, which is the issue over which Bulgaria is currently blocking Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks.

There would be safeguard mechanisms that would be withdrawn as we close the accession chapters. We would not have the right to vote, or a member of the Commission, but we would be able to participate in the work of the European Council and the institutions in Brussels, added Prime Minister Mickoski.