Nikoloski: key section of the Corridor 8 highway will be completed by the end of 2029

We have a strong dynamic at the Gostivar – Bukojcani highway and we can expect to use it by the end of 2029, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who visited the most difficult construction site of the major Bechtel highway project today, along with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and the acting US Ambassador Nicole Varnes.

We are working very hard on the section two, the highway from Gostivar to Bukojcani, that will then connect with the Tetovo – Gostivar highway on one end, and on the highway being built from bukojcani to Kicevo. This will complete the western wing of the Corridor 8 highway and will bring major economic benefits, more business and more tourism in the region, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the construction sector grew by unprecedented 21 percent in the third quarter of 2025.

