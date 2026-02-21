Ivanov: we can achieve the four freedoms of movement of the EU

Former President Gjorge Ivanov also endorsed the proposal that Macedonia joins the united market of the European Union as first step toward political integration – which was recently floated by a number of regional leaders.

That will mean that we will achieve the four freedoms for the movement of goods, services, people and capital. In other words, we will not have the problem that our people now have, to take Bulgarian passports to go to work in the European Union, said President Ivanov at the Pan-European Conference in Skopje.