VMRO: Lence Ristoska tried to lobby our officials to help make her chief state prosecutor

VMRO-DPMNE today issued a statement responding to prosecutor Lence Ristoska, claims that she is being politically sidelined in the race for chief state prosecutor. Ristoska was one of the three top persons in the thoroughly disgraced Special Prosecutors’ Office, whose head Katica Janeva served prison for racketeering. The SPO in total was used to politically prosecute VMRO-DPMNE officials, paving the way for Zoran Zaev to grab power in 2017.

Despite this history, Ristoska applied for the vacant office of chief state prosecutor, and was declared qualified by the Council of State Prosecutors, along with three other candidates. As the choice is now up to the Government, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski yesterday said that all candidates, except for Ristoska, are in the running.

Ristoska needs to be aware that there are strict criteria that need to be applied to this position. She is probably used to having her political background serve her as her qualification, but that will not be the case this time. She was Janeva’s right hand deputy, and these times call for integrity, professionality and accountability, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement issued after Ristoska condemned the Prime Minister’s comments.

The ruling party also hinted that Ristoska was trying to ingratiate herself with VMRO officials, hoping that they will lobby in her favor. “We ask her to stop lobbying VMRO-DPMNE officials. This is not her SDS and SPO. Those times are over”, VMRO added in its statement.