Croatian Foreign Minister Radman urges speedy integration of Macedonia in the EU

Macedonia deserves a speedy membership to the European Union, said Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, who is in Skopje for an official visit. In a joint press conference with Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, Radman said that the country is well prepared to begin the accession talks and noted the long delays in our Macedonia’s integration.

Macedonia could have been in the EU before Croatia. For the citizens of Macedonia it is important to have a positive, affirmative psychological momentum, and to open the EU accession talks. I think that with such a perspective, Macedonia can achieve major progress, because in our experience and conviction, Macedonia is prepared, said Radman, adding that Croatia will continue to be a major supporter of Macedonia’s EU accession.