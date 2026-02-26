Next prosecutor needs to investigate doctor Mitrev’s allegations against Zaev and Filipce

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski urged state prosecutors to investigate claims from doctor Zan Mitrev, that he was being extorted by Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce. According to the distinguished cardiologist, Zaev and Filipce were pressuring him to sell them his private hospital in Skopje, while promising to help him out in a lawsuit that was launched against him by a group of patients.

Zan Mitrev’s claims are claims from a victim of the previous Government. I don’t know if someone in the prosecution summoned doctor Mitrev to testify. I expect that the next state chief state prosecutor, whoever he or she is, makes it the first order of busienss. Because he came out in the public and said that he was the target of top state officials, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that he has met with numerous individuals who detailed the extortions they suffered from the Zaev regime. He named some other corruption allegations, including at the REK Bitola coal plant, as examples that need to be investigated now that prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski, a loyalist of the Zaev regime, has resigned.