“SDSM have reason to be concerned after the marijuana plant raids”

The opposition is concerned after the marijuana plant raids, because they based their entire economic program on that business, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Parliament today, discussing the raids in which tens of tons of marijuana were seized. Mickoski said that after six marijuana companies lost the licenses that they received under the Zaev regime, for failing to meet the terms of the licensing process, several additional companies will also lose the licenses.

The oppositoin is concerned because of the silence surrounding this operation. They are used to parades, cameras, handcuffs and humiliating arrests. They are tortured as they see that trucks are being loaded with the seized cannabis, and licenses are taken away from their companies. They are second-guessing everything they signed and approved in the past. Many wil lbe surprised by the outcome, said Prime Minister Mickoski, adding that the raids were being prepared for a long time and that there will be accountability for the organizers who were using the alleged medicinal cannabis companies to sell marijuana at the European black market.