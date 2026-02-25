 Skip to main content
26.02.2026
Thursday, 26 February 2026

EU plans to include all Balkan countries in its roaming program

25.02.2026

The European Commission is proposing that the six Western Balkan countries, including Macedonia, are included in the EU wide roaming access. Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that this would greatly simplify travel for citizens of the Balkan countries and would reduce costs for professionals.

Sudden costs and higher travel expenses are something that we no longer deal with in the EU. Today I propose that this is extended to the Western Balkans as well, Kos said.

The proposal will go to the European Council and afterwards the Commission will begin bilateral talks with all of the six countries. Ukraine and Moldova are already included in this process.

