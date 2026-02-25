VMRO proposes significant reduction of salaries of best paid public sector officials – prosecutors oppose it

VMRO-DPMNE proposed today in Parliament a set of laws that would reduce salaries of public officials by up to 220 EUR. The proposal comes in response to the major increase of salaries of officials under the Zaev regime.

The proposal will cover members of Parliament, various executive appointees, mayors, judges and prosecutors. “We are directly reducing the burden on the budget, aligning the expenses with the realistic economic abilities of the country”, said Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE.

The proposal prompted an angry reaction from the Association of state prosecutors. According to them, prosecutors in Macedonia already have low salaries and can’t take on additional jobs, meaning that this proposal wil affect their living standards. The Association informed that their salaries are between 90 and 130 thousand denars, which is between two and three times above the national average, but they instit that their salaries are low compared to the region.

State prosecutors, and the judiciary overall, are faced with a prolonged crisis, for their failure to effectively fight crime and corruption. Just one day before the proposal was made public, the prosecution in the massive corruption case against former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi shocked the public when they asked for house arrest instead of prison detention for Grubi, even though he spent the last year fleeing from justice in Kosovo.