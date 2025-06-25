President Siljanovska met with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during the NATO summit in the Hague. She said that they had a “pleasant conversation” focused on the importance of mutual understanding and respect.

I believe in the need for friendship, I believe that it will happen and that it is inevitable. I can’t predict in advance, but from what I saw yesterday, I guarantee that through debate we will get to unity, President Siljanovska said.

The meeting was initially expected to be between her and Bulgarian President Radev, and was going to include high level EU officials, but Bulgaria switched its representative. The meeting comes at a time when a committee of the European Parliament adopted a progress report that acknowledges Macedonia’s national identity and language – despite strong Bulgarian opposition.

Siljanovska said that she is surprised by the attempts of the Bulgarian members of the European Parliament to define the Macedonian language and national identity as “modern” or “present”, denying their historic origin. “All nations were formed in the second half of the 18th century and in the 19th century, and so did ours. Submitting amendments on identity issues, while they are ad-acta and their respect is guaranteed in the Lisbon Treaty and the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Such issues are not up for discussion”, President Siljanovska said.

During the reception hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander, President Siljanovska also briefly met with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.