Vanja’s murder: Palevski and three accomplices sentenced to lfie in prison

The Skopje Court today sentenced Ljupco Palevski and three of his accomplices to life in prison for the shocking murder of 14 year old Vanja Gjorcevska and Pance Zezovski. The court found Vanja’s father, Aleksandar Gjorcevski, who was suspected of helping Palevski organize the botched kidnapping in Novenber 2023, to be not guilty.

The four suspects, Palevski, Velibor Manev, Bore Videvski and Vlatko Kesisev, were given life in prison for the murders and additional 10 years for Vanja’s kidnapping. They were sentenced for killing Zezovski, a retiree living in Veles who they knew, in order to get his car. And then snatching Vanja from outside her home, as she was going to school. Palevski, an outspoken radical political commentator, had persuaded the group that Gjorcevska’s family has money to pay for her ransom, and that they will keep the girl at a site outside of Skopje until the money is through. But at the site, the gang killed the girl, apparently to prevent her from recognizing them.