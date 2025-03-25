Former head of the Macedonian Roads public company charged and detained

Ejup Rustemi, former director of the Macedonian Roads public utility company, was detained today, along with the heads of maintenance, road tolls and an employee of a security company.

The group is suspected of rigging the contract for surveillance of all 14 paytoll stations under management by the Macedonian Roads company. Rustemi, an official of the DUI party, hired a security company from Kicevo in 2022, for a contract of two years. The company only partially provided the services it was contracted to do. The damage to the budget of the utility company is estimated at over 800,000 EUR.