Italian doctor Susanna Esposito came to Stip to visit Simon Krstev, one of the youngsters injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster, who was treated in Parma. Simon returned to Macedonia after two weeks treatment.

I thanked doctor Esposito for all that she did for Simon and told her that she will always be welcome in Macedonia, said Saso Klekovski, head of the FZO public healthcare fund.

A total of 44 patients remain in treatment abroad – and two are still in critical condition.