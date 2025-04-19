VMRO accuses Filipce of buying a “golden visa” in Dubai

VMRO-DPMNE called out SDSM leader Venko Filipce for allegedly owning a “golden visa” in Dubai, allyding to him buying a citizenship there.

Filipce’s mentor Zoran Zaev is reportedly making major real-estate investments in the Arab emirate, with money of undisclosed origin. Filipce and Zaev were recently filmed partying in Dubai along with ex-Yu star Haris Dzinovic.

We ask Filipce if it’s true that Zaev is building skyscrapers in Dubai over 50 stories tall? Is Filipce part of this scandal, and was he appointed as SDSM leader to watch Zaev’s back? Do Zaev and Filipce have golden visas from Dubai, and how did they obtain them?, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.