VLEN begins to morph into a single party

The VLEN coalition is beginning a process of morphing into a unified political party, said Izet Mexhiti, the key leader in the three party coalition. The move comes after Arben Taravari, leader of the Alliance of Albanians, left the coalition and announced he will compete independently in the coming local elections.

Next week we begin the process of forming a political entity that will have its own party headquarters, a media center, a joint list of local council candidates and a joint political program, said Mexhiti. This will unify his Democratic Movement party, Bilal Kasami’s BESA and the Alternative party.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi, who left the leadership position in the Alternative party to assume the office in the Parliament, denied media reports that he intends to leave VLEN. “I will remain loyal to my voters, I’m a member of Alternative, and as Parliament Speaker I try to approach evenly toward all members of Parliament and all political parties”, Gashi said.