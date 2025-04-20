Culture Minister Ljutkov apologizes to employees whose salaries are late

Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov publicly apologized to the employees of the Ministry because of the delay in the payment of their salary. The mishap happened on Easter – when families often travel or have extra expenses.

I’m aware that this is a major problem that caused discomfort to you and your families. The reason for this is along standing problem in the aligning of the salaries of the employees in cultural institutions. Every year we have enormous problems over this, Ljutkov said, assuring the workers that the salaries will be paid out soon.