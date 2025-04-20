Easter celebrated in Macedonia

Christians in Macedonia marked Easter today, with the traditional gatherings in churches and the breaking of colored eggs that represent rebirth.

Main state officials, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and a number of key ministers, celebrated the holiday in Ohrid – the cultural and religious capital of Macedonia. They welcomed Easter at St. Bogorodica Perivlepta church.

Christ’s resurrection is the pillar of faith. For two millennia it is the symbol of life and has supported our faith and hope, inspiring us to share love. The fact that this year Christians celebrate Easter on the same day should serve as push for unity cross the world, said President Siljanovska in her Easter message.