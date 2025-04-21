Pope Francis dies aged 88

Pope Francis died today aged 88, after serving over a decade as head of the Catholic Church. The Pontiff was in poor health for a while, but tried to keep up with his work – he held an audience for US Vice President J.D. Vance the day before his death, and his condition was reportedly improving.

He was the first Pope to visit Macedonia – in 2019 he paid an official visit to Skopje where he was welcomed by thousands and toured the memorial home of Mother Teresa.

Pope Francis was a voice of conscience at a time of global changes. His message of peace, solidarity and care for the most vulnerable among us was a beacon of light for millions of people, regardless of their faith and nationality, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his message.