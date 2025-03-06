Jandrokovic: it is unfortunate that Macedonia hasn’t started its EU accession talks

The Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic during his visit to Macedonia, said that it is unfortunate that Macedonia still hasn’t started its EU accession talks.

I hope that our partnership in NATO will be rewarded with your membership in the EU. I understand the impatience of your citizens. Croatia highly values your achievements and believes that you have earned much better progress on your European path. We also had a very arduous path to membership, and, based on our experience, we urge you to persevere, Jandrokovic said.

He met with Macedonian political leaders, including Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who said that “Croatia remains our important partner and friend and our joint initiatives will continue in the spirit of stability, prosperity and mutual support”.