07.03.2025
VMRO-DPMNE alleges that Zaev bought shares in an Indian airliner

Macedonia

06.03.2025

VMRO-DPMNE is alleging that former Prime Minister and SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev has purchased stocks in a airline company from India. VMRO-DPMNE did not name the company, but alleges that it was recently sold.

SDSM should check who owned the stocks and how did their informal leaders come upon this company in India, as well as the connection of their current leader Venko Filipce with this case, said the ruling party in a press release.

Zaev’s businesses are drawing scrutiny after allegations that he is building a skyscraper in Dubai, as well as having real-estate businesses in central Asian countries.

