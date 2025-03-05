 Skip to main content
06.03.2025
Mickoski: 2025 will be another record year for foreign investments

Macedonia

05.03.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects 2025 to break the foreign investment record set in 2024, when 1.255 billion EUR entered Macedonia.

We are again a country with the highest sum of FDI per capita. In a very short time we have consolidated the economy, and these policies will continue into the coming year. We have a wave fo companies interested to invest in Macedonia, both in the TIRZ industrial zones and outside of them, and the Government conducts a pro-business policy and wants to support the opening of new well paid jobs, the Prime Minister said.

Mickoski added that wages are driven up by the “merciless” competition in the labour market where companies are fighting for spare workers. He announced one major investment that will open in Stip in April, and two ground-breaking ceremonies in May and June. “Every month we will either have a new investment open, or one break ground”, Mickoski added.

