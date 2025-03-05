Ten insurance companies coordinated their pricing and created a cartel

Ten insurance companies have entered into a cartel that is directly harming the citizens and the economy, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

According to a report prepared by the Commission for protection of competitiveness, the companies have coordinated their activities since the spring of 2024, and that has increased premiums on car insurance.

The Commission has conducted reviews of the premises of the companies, as well as of their communication and has found evidence of coordination. The companies face penalties if the allegations are proven.