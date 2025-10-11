 Skip to main content
12.10.2025
Sunday, 12 October 2025

Judicial officials close to Zaev and Filipce are undermining the corruption case in Bitola

11.10.2025

Judicial installations loyal to the SDSM party are trying to undermine the major corruption investigation in the REK Bitola coal plant, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement. The Financial Police initiated charges against Borce Markovski, owner of Markovski Company that has received major contracts from REK Bitola, but the court allowed him into house arrest.

Markovski was caught in the act while rigging procurement contracts. For years he has been working with Zaev and Filipce and made over 200 million EUR. The public deserves to know if these millions ended in Zaev’s and Filipce’s businesses in Bulgaria or Dubai, in their yachts, air companies and golden visas?, VMRO said in a statement.

