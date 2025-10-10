Mickoski: Zaev privatized SDSM and runs it from Dubai

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski predicted a significant victory for VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections and accused SDSM of still being run by Zoran Zaev who, Mickoski said, is operating from Dubai.

He privatized the party and is running it part time from Dubai and part time from Strumica, with the main goal of protecting his businesses and his freedom. To this end, he hired a subcontractor, and is using the controlled judiciary and prosecution. We saw yesterday, that in a case where a major crime is suspected in REK Bitola, the court award the suspect, Markovski, house arrest. That is why SDSM and DUI refuse to vote to remove Ljupco Kocevski as prosecutor. He is the last stronghold of their deep state, Mickoski said during the VMRO rally in Gevgelija.

Mickoski recently accused Zaev of accepting bribes from Bulgaria, in order to erode Macedonia’s positions, a charge that Zaev denied. Still, Zaev successor Venko Filipce is now pushing for Macedonia to make additional concessions to Bulgaria.