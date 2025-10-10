 Skip to main content
11.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 11 October 2025

Mickoski: Zaev privatized SDSM and runs it from Dubai

Macedonia

10.10.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski predicted a significant victory for VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections and accused SDSM of still being run by Zoran Zaev who, Mickoski said, is operating from Dubai.

He privatized the party and is running it part time from Dubai and part time from Strumica, with the main goal of protecting his businesses and his freedom. To this end, he hired a subcontractor, and is using the controlled judiciary and prosecution. We saw yesterday, that in a case where a major crime is suspected in REK Bitola, the court award the suspect, Markovski, house arrest. That is why SDSM and DUI refuse to vote to remove Ljupco Kocevski as prosecutor. He is the last stronghold of their deep state, Mickoski said during the VMRO rally in Gevgelija.

Mickoski recently accused Zaev of accepting bribes from Bulgaria, in order to erode Macedonia’s positions, a charge that Zaev denied. Still, Zaev successor Venko Filipce is now pushing for Macedonia to make additional concessions to Bulgaria.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 09.10.2025
Mickoski: it’s time to reset the system
Macedonia  | 09.10.2025
Pro-SDSM journalist questioned after his disturbing comment aimed against Mickoski
Macedonia  | 08.10.2025
More than 80 corruption cases are blocked by the state prosecutors