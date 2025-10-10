Mexhiti: there will be no early general elections

Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti, who is running for Mayor of Cair on the VLEN ticket, said that there will be no early general elections after the local elections. VLEN’s chief rival DUI is demanding early general elections, as they hope to beat VLEN in the local races.

Some people are lying and trying to motivate their electorate that general elections will follow after the local elections. I think that, once they see the results, they will forget on this request. We are focused on the local elections, the Government has full legitimacy, we have the numbers a program and there is no need for us to make additional costs by holding another round of elections, Mexhiti said.