Nikoloski: we need massive turnout to prevent a return of the SDSM – DUI – Levica coalition

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski urged voters to turn out in record numbers, to ensure a victory for VMRO-DPMNE, and prevent a return of the “dark, criminal coalition of “SDSM-DUI-Levica”.

In desperation, they have engaged in the darkest campaign possible. That is why we need a massive turnout, to put an end to this, to make sure that none of them can hope to reverse the processes that have begun and to prevent them from deciding the future of Macedonia ever again, Nikoloski said during a campaign event in Bogdanci.

During the rallies in the south of the country, Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, said that the entire region will be transformed by the planned construction of a fast railway line connecting the Greek ports to Central Europe through Macedonia.