Macedonia keeps its World Cup hopes alive with goalless draw against Belgium

Macedonia was able to hold Belgium to a goalless draw in Ghent, in a World Cup qualifier, and remains top of Group J.

As expected, Belgium was in full offensive mode but was unable to break through the Macedonian defense. The home team had whopping 81 percent of possession in the first half, but were unable to even land a strike on target. In the second half, Stole Dimitrievski saved several serious attempts.

Macedonia now has 12 points, ahead of Belgium with 11 and Wales with 10. Macedonia plays home against Kazakhstan on Monday, while Wales hosts Belgium.