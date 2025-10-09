Mickoski: it’s time to reset the system

It is time that we built a state based on the rule of law, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a local election event near Skopje today, as he continues to make the issue of the judiciary his main campaign pledge.

Now is the time to reset the system, to break the chains of injustice and finally build a country of justice and freedom, a country that will care for everyone, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister, who is also VMRO-DPMNE leader, accused the judiciary of covering up the major corruption allegations against former officials, after being used for political persecution. “We can’t wait for the day when all these big and small obstacles, inserted in the system, who operate secretly or openly, stop blocking the progress of all of us. It must end”, Mickoski added.