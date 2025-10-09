Charges over a major corruption scandal in the Bitola coal plant

A major Bitola based businessman was reportedly detained today, after the Financial Police began an investigation into the long running allegations of corruption in the management of the REK Bitola coal plant.

The police and state prosecutors did not reveal the name of the suspect, who was detained along with a suspected accomplice, but it’s reported that it’s one of the major recipients of coal digging and other contracts given by REK Bitola and the ELEM/ESM state owned energy company. After the interrogation, the court refused the prosecution’s request for detention, and the prosecution announced an appeal.

According to the charges, a total of eight individuals, including former top managers of REK Bitola, are suspected of abusing their position and signing a contract that was harmful to the ELEM company. In 2023, they contracted a company to transport major coal moving equipment from the Kicevo power plant to Bitola, even though the equipment was not suitable for the task. The total damages are estimated at 1.7 million EUR.