Pro-SDSM journalist questioned after his disturbing comment aimed against Mickoski

Disturbed pro-SDSM journalist Branko Trickovski was questioned by the police today, after he wrote another gruesome social media post, wishing death on Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

A minor incident was reported today, after a suitcase was found abandoned near the main VMRO-DPMNE building in downtown Skopje.

Trickovski wrote a social media post how it would be amusing if Mickoski would be found dismembered in the suitcase. It’s a common comment for this once well known journalist from the Communist era, who now frequently posts disturbing and gory comments aimed against VMRO officials, mainly the Prime Minister.

Shortly after, Trickovski said that he received a summon to a police station to discuss possible endangerment of security and hate speech.