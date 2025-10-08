More than 80 corruption cases are blocked by the state prosecutors

More than 80 corruption charges are kept frozen by the office of state prosecutors, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a campaign event in Skopje. Mickoski accused state prosecutors of protecting officials from SDSM and DUI by blocking investigations into credible corruption allegations.

These cases are lost in the judicial labyrinths. After the local elections I will dedicate myself to this issue. There will be a restart of the system – not for revenge, but for accountability and justice. This process of draining the political swamp will be based on the laws and the Constitution, the Prime Minister said.