09.10.2025
Mickoski keeps open the possibility of early general elections

Macedonia

08.10.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski kept open the possibility of holding early general elections next year, after the local elections. This is a key request from the DUI party, which is hoping to beat its main rival VLEN for the Albanian vote in the local elections, and wants to translate that into a place in the Government.

I expect that after these local elections we enter in a cycle of enhanced investments. On one hand, VMRO-DPMNE is expected to have a strong victory, above the one in 2021, and it is logical that such a win provokes early general elections and a new four year term. I would agree with that move as a political decision. But from a position of the state interest, we want to put the country, the interests of the entrepreneurs on top. We want to have a predictable future, and only then look after our political interests. We will see what happens, Mickoski said during a business forum event in Strumica.

