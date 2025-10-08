Mickoski keeps open the possibility of early general elections

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski kept open the possibility of holding early general elections next year, after the local elections. This is a key request from the DUI party, which is hoping to beat its main rival VLEN for the Albanian vote in the local elections, and wants to translate that into a place in the Government.

I expect that after these local elections we enter in a cycle of enhanced investments. On one hand, VMRO-DPMNE is expected to have a strong victory, above the one in 2021, and it is logical that such a win provokes early general elections and a new four year term. I would agree with that move as a political decision. But from a position of the state interest, we want to put the country, the interests of the entrepreneurs on top. We want to have a predictable future, and only then look after our political interests. We will see what happens, Mickoski said during a business forum event in Strumica.