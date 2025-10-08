Skopje: major police operation against a group of cocaine smugglers

Skopje police today raided sites in the western parts of Skopje, in the Gjorce Petrov municipality, as officers cracked down on a group of drug runners.

The Interior Ministry informed that the operation is being carried out by the organized and serious crime prevention unit and that the group was involved in cocaine smuggling.

A number of attempts to go after the powerful drug gangs operating in Skopje conducted over the previous years failed due to leaks of information from the police. At times, under the Zaev regime, such planned operations were even leaked on the social media. But in the past year a major raid on the groups operating in the area of Aracinovo was carried out successfully, and such moves by the police continue.