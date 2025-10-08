Police detains wife of attacked DUI party official, suspects her of involvement in the attempted murder

In a surprising move, Kumanovo police detained the wife of local DUI party official Zekrija Shaini, who was shot four times and injured yesterday.

Shaini was hit in the arms and legs after a man approached his moving vehicle and opened fire from a pistol in Kumanovo. Shaini (43) is on the top of the DUI list of candidates for the Council of the municipality of Lipkovo, and the attack raised concerns about politically motivated violence.

But today the police informed that it has detained his 43 year old wife A.A., under suspicion that she is involved in the murder attempt. A total of six persons were summoned for questioning in the Kumanovo police station, and the home of one of them was raided. The attacker is still in flight. Shaini himself said that he does not want the attack on him to receive a political background or to be used in the election campaign. “I have no political enmity with anyone”, Shaini said, after he was discharged from hospital.