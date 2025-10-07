Mickoski: Filipce and Ahmeti are the last bastion of corruption

VMRO-DPMNE held its central rallies in Gostivar and Tetovo today, and addressed the DUI party and its leader Ali Ahmeti.

Ahmeti had more than two decades to achieve something for the citizens, and for the Albanian people who mostly votes for him. All he delivered was record levels of emigration. If we were used to seeing villages empty out, now it’s happening to the cities. More than 100,000 of his compatriots moved out. He has no use for the castles he built in Zajas, because his neighbors are gone, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE leader accused SDSM of supporting DUI, mainly through the judiciary, that these two parties hold under control. “Venko Filipce and Ali Ahmeti are the last unreformed bastion of crime and corruption in Macedonia. We now have the last chance to save our future and preserve our hope for a stable life for ouc children in our lovely country”, Mickoski said.