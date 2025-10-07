VMRO asks whether Zaev was offering wiretaps to Bulgaria

In a press conference, VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski asked whether it is true that former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was offering wiretapped conversations to “a former Bulgarian Prime Minister”. The statement comes a day after Zaev resurfaced in the public to deny claims that he was bribed by Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov to undermine Macedonia’s positions.

Venko Filipce needs to answer what wiretaps were in the USB stick that his mentor Zoran Zaev gave to a former Bulgarian Prime Minister. Bulgaria now abuses its position in the EU to block us. Venko Filipce and SDS offered a scheme to sell major companies in Macedonia to Bulgarian companies. Was one of them a large TV station that was supposed to broadcast Bulgarian propaganda in Macedonia? Is this the gift Zaev was about to make to receive Bulgarian support for SDS in the future?, Petrusevski said during his press conference.