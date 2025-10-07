Szijjarto: EU member states will decide which country joins the EU, not Zelensky

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated that the member states, and not the EU candidate countries, will decide who joins the Union. Szijjarto was speaking about the push to allow Ukraine to open EU accession talks despite the war with Russia as well as the badly worsened relations with Hungary.

The President of Ukraine is not the one who decides which country joins the European Union. That is a decision for the EU, to be made unanimously by the member states, Szijjarto said.

The statement comes at a time when there is a push to allow EU enlargement to take place with qualified voting, instead of the unanimity principle which has been abused by member states in the past, particularly against Macedonia.