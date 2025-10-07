 Skip to main content
08.10.2025
Wednesday, 8 October 2025

VLEN condemns armed attack on DUI candidate in Kumanovo

Macedonia

07.10.2025

In an incident in Kumanovo, an unknown man opened fire on a vehicle operated by doctor Zekrija Shaini, who is a local election candidate for DUI in the Lipkovo municipality. Shaini was injured in the extremities. His life is not in danger and he is treated in the Skopje clinical center.

VLEN, DUI’s chief rival in the elections, condemned the attack. “We strongly denounce any form of violence and call for calm, restraint and that we all respect the work of the institutions who should fully investigate the event”, VLEN said in a statement.

