07.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Introduction of qualified majority in EU enlargement could benefit Macedonia

Macedonia

06.10.2025

Faced with problems in the EU integration of Ukraine and Moldova, several European officials have raised the prospect of admitting new members without unanimity. Even though the measure is seen as a way to stop Hungary from vetoing Ukraine, if implemented, it could also help Macedonia avoid the Bulgarian veto.

We believe that qualified majority in the negotiating process will help discuss and resolve bilateral issues bilaterally, said Austrian Europe Minister Claudia Plakolm who is in Skopje.

Plakolm, along with Slovenian official Neva Grasic, said that they support any move forward by Macedonia and Bulgaria in resolving the dispute.

