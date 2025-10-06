Plans for several new large parks in Skopje, one along the Lepenec river

Sotir Lukrovski, who is running for Mayor of Karpos on the VMRO-DPMNE ticket, promised the creation of a large park along the Lepenec river.

The park will spawn 300,000 square meters between the settlements of Bardovci and Dame Gruev and will span several municipalities. It will include areas for family recreation, and have bike lanes that will connect the surrounding settlements.

This is part of a broader campaign from VMRO-DPMNE to build large parks throughout the capital, under the term of its mayoral candidate Orce Gjorgjievski. Another large park will be built at the site of the old city dump Vardariste, that was causing serious air pollution problems during the summer with its frequent fires. A park is also planned in Butel, along the newly built Karpos boulevard. And one will be zoned in the large Rasadnik nursery in Kisela Voda, that has been eyed by a number of real-estate developers.