Karpos: Lukrovski ahead of Stevce Jakimovski but will face a runoff

In Skopje’s Karpos district, VMRO candidate Sotir Lukrovski leads convincingly against incumbent Mayor Stevce Jakimovski, but there will be a runoff in which Jakimovski will try to win the votes from the third placed SDSM candidate and possibly even Levica.

With nearly half of the votes counted, Lukrovski has 4,670 votes against 3,700 for Jakimovski and 1,660 for SDSM candidate Maja Mojsova – Mijovska.

Today Karpos sent a clear message that it’s time for change. I was unknown just three months ago an now I won by a third ahead of my opponent. This is just the beginning. I believe that the support of the citizens will bring us victory in Karpos, Lukrovski said.

Jakimovski was placed on a US black list due to corruption and has a sentence in the first instance and was hoping to protect himself by winning re-election in the municipality where he has allied with SDSM and VMRO in the past.