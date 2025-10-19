Bujar Osmani acknowledges defeat in the crucial race between DUI and VLEN in Cair

Bujar Osmani from DUI acknowledged defeat in his mayoral race in Cair, against VLEN leader Izet Mexhiti. This was the crucial race that both DUI and VLEN declared as the decisive confrontation between them that was key to DUI’s claim that they are legitimate representatives of the Albanians and should be in the ruling coalition instead of vlEN. Mexhiti leads Osmani by about 1,500 votes (6,800 to 5,250) and is projected to win.

Congratulations to my opponent and the entire coalition lined up behind him. They are the winners in Cair. I wish them success in the running of the municipality in the next four years. Citizens have the last word in politics. I have been a politician long enough to recognize and respect the messages from the citizens. The campaign was neither fair nor legal in all regards, but I will not protest, Osmani said in a social media message.